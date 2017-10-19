Protest on Deeside Industrial Estate causes traffic chaos during morning rush hour

Update: The protest is over the alleged exploitation of non-UK labour by Constructions industrielles de la Méditerranée a French engineering company.

This is a protest over the exclusion of local, and UK-based workers on Mechanical and Electrical construction work.

C.N.I.M have a long track record throughout the UK of exploiting non-UK labour through bogus self-employment, very poor health & safety records and sub-standard accommodation — with a recent case which involved a dozen people sharing a three bedroom house.

We want to highlight what is happening here. In our view this is no more than modern slavery with vulnerable workers being brought to the UK to be exploited.

Police update: A548 is currently shut at zone 2 of the Deeside Industrial estate-please avoid area

Police have said they are attending an ‘incident’ on Deeside Industrial Estate which is causing significant issue to motorists.

In an update on social media North Wales Police said: “Incident on going – traffic building at Flint Bridge – officers in attendance – if possible avoid the area and re plan your route”

Nature of the ‘incident’ hasn’t been confirmed by anyone ‘official’ but plenty of people have been in touch to tell us there is an ongoing ‘protest.’

We have been told it could well be related to the construction work on the new incinerator but again cant confirm that.

Ally told us there was a there was a protest at the incinerator site over the “blue book” “a few months ago.

More as we get it…

