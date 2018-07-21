Update: 7pm – Bradley has told us Dominos KFC Pizza Hut are all closed, while Charlie has said “The whole of Queensferry is without power, traffic lights off and businesses shut”

There are reports of a power cut in parts of Queensferry and Shotton this afternoon due to a “fault on an overhead line network”

Scottish Power says engineers are working to restore supplies

We are aware of a #POWERCUT in #CH5 #QUEENSFERRY. Our engineers are working to restore supplies. Sorry for the inconvenience. — SP Energy Networks (@SPEnergyNetwork) July 21, 2018

The power supplier’s website says there has been an unplanned electricity fault in the CH5 area of Queensferry.

“This has been caused by a fault on our overhead line network and is affecting properties in Station Road, Westminster Crescent and surrounding area. We will attempt to reset the network to restore your supply remotely from our control centre, whilst sending our next available engineer to site to investigate and repair the fault by 8.15PM. Should this information change, we will make every effort to keep you updated. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience. This message was updated at 6.05PM on 21st July 2018.”

Check your postcode here: spenergynetworks

More as and when