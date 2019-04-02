Police pursuit ends on Old Aston Hill

Update: A photo sent to us by a one Deeside.com reader shows an Audi which appears to have had the windows smashed.

The photo also shows extensive damage to the rear of the silver estate, several police vehicles including a Cheshire and North Wales Police armed response BMW X5 were spotted at the scene.

One eyewitness said he saw police pursuing an Audi

Another photo shows a police BMW 5 series which looks to have suffered damage to the front end, debris can be seen on the road.

John Butler said he saw a “police car ramming incident on Old Aston Hill.”

Previous report: Several people have been in touch this afternoon to report a large number of police vehicles and officers around the Higher Shotton Area and Old Aston Hill area.

A police helicopter seen circling over the Aston Park area at around 2.45pm, it remained in the air for over 45 minutes.

Mark said he saw a “police car chasing an A6 (Audi) doing about 90mph on the road the kennels.”

Stephen got in touch to say that police chased a “stolen” car on to Old Aston Hill by the scrapyard, they closed part of the road.

[Hawarden based police helicopter over Higher Shotton this afternoon]

John Butler Tweeted saying: “Viewing hot-pursuit -police car ramming incident on Old Aston Hill. Believe vehicle minus one wheel stopped on N/B A494.”

Ally sent us a message on Facebook earlier saying there was a “car on old Aston hill with all the windows smashed, the road towards Llys Gary Speed is closed and so is Aston Road. I seen a man arrested by the flyover to the Plough (pub)”

Its understood police chased at least one person on foot towards Aston Park, @HeadmastersQF tweeted: “Guy came out of the cut through from lower Aston hall lane to Vickers /Overlea drive in cuffs.”

While Emma said: “Huge police presence on Aston park chasing men on foot.”

We were told up to five police cars were on Courtland Drive near Deeside hospital, several more police units were spotted driving around the area.

Alan told us he saw at least 10 police vehicles in the area.

We have asked North Wales Police for a comment.

More as and when