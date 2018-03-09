Huge fire breaks out at a recycling plant on Factory Road in Sandycroft

Picture: James Wilson

A large blaze has broken out at what’s believed to be a recycling plant on Factory Road in Sandycroft.

The fire start just before 8pm – North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has sent eight appliances to the scene as well as a command unit.

Mattresses and bales of household waste are alight at the plant.

Around 30 firefighters are tackle the blaze at the site on Factory Road, Sandycroft, Deeside, on Friday evening.

The are of the fire covering an area of 50m by 30m outside the main plant building.

Catherine said the fire is behind Cam Gas and lots of homes are without electricity – its not known it thats a direct result of the fire however.

The fire can be seen from other parts of Deeside, Helen said; “We are in Welsh Road in Garden City and we can see it from here. Hope everyone is safe.”

Location of the fire:

