Reports of a burst main is affecting some households around the Mancot area

Welsh Water has said the burst main is affecting some households in the Mancot area.

Water off in Ash Lane,Mancot.

Burst main apparently ☹ @DeesideDotCom — Mark Atkins (@markmiwurd) August 12, 2020





“We’re aware of a burst on our network which is affecting the Water Supply to this area.

Until the pipe is fixed, you may experience low pressure or no water. We expect all supplies to be fully restored by later this afternoon.

Further updates will be provided here when we have more information. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

It goes onto to say that the estimated time the issue will be fixed is 4pm.