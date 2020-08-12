Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 12th Aug 2020

Reports of a burst main is affecting some households around the Mancot area

Welsh Water has said the burst main is affecting some households in the Mancot area.


An update on its website states: “Burst main affecting the Mancot area

“We’re aware of a burst on our network which is affecting the Water Supply to this area.

Until the pipe is fixed, you may experience low pressure or no water. We expect all supplies to be fully restored by later this afternoon. 

Further updates will be provided here when we have more information. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

It goes onto to say that the estimated time the issue will be fixed is 4pm. 

 



