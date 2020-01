Update: Latest traffic report states, “A540 Parkgate Road both ways re-opened, traffic easing, accident cleared from A494 to Fiddlers Lane.”

Earlier report: Drivers are facing delays after a collision on the A540 Parkgate Road

According to a traffic report posted at 11.10am, the road is closed and there queuing traffic both ways from A494 to Fiddlers Lane.

The closure is affecting traffic between Chester and Two Mills.

