Regions successful food and drink sector under the spotlight at special Assembly event in Cardiff

A Flintshire AM member will welcome representatives from the successful food and drink sector from across North East Wales to showcase their products at a special event in Cardiff next week.

As part of the ‘Year of Discovery’ in Wales, Hannah Blythyn Assembly Member for Delyn is holding a “Discover North East Wales” event at the Senedd on Wednesday June 26 to shine a spotlight on the expanding culinary sector as part of the region’s wider tourism offer.

It’s the second event in as many years held by the Delyn AM in a bid to showcase North East Wales to a national audience.

Hannah Blythyn AM said:

“North East Wales is home to some of the most successful and unique food and drink producers anywhere in the country. “I am proud of our corner of the country and what we have to offer, and I was keen to provide this opportunity to further promote this at the heart of our democracy in Wales.”

The event will hear from guest speakers Lesley Griffiths AM, Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs – who has responsibility for the food and drink sector within Welsh Government – and Ken Skates AM, Minister for Economy and Transport, and the Minister for North Wales.

Discover North East Wales will be held at the Neuadd/Oriel, Senedd, on Wednesday June 26 from 6pm.

[Hannah Blythyn Assembly Member for Delyn]

A new film, photographs and a suite of brand-new digital maps showcasing the North East Wales region have been released as part of Visit Wales’ Year of Discovery campaign.

Flintshire Wrexham and Denbighshire and have joined forces to produce the marketing resources to inspire local people and visitors to experience the region.

The film, which premiered at the recent North Wales Tourism Annual Trade Meeting, explores the region’s tourism offer including key attractions like Greenfield Valley (pictured above), Chirk Castle and SC2 in Rhyl as well as the rural and coastal landscapes of Moel Famau and Talacre Beach.

For outdoor adventure enthusiasts, it showcases OnePlanet Adventure, Llandegla, mountain biking in Nercwys Forest and kayaking on the River Dee in Llangollen.

The film kicks off with the impressive Pontcysyllte Aqueduct & Canal, which is celebrating its 10 year anniversary since the inscription of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

This film is the start of a series of new mini films which will be released throughout the year, featuring different themes including coast, castles, landscape, culture, adventure and the World Heritage Site.

Seven new digital maps exploring a variety of locations across both North East Wales have also been produced.

Ian Lebbon, Chair of Denbighshire Destination Management Partnership said:

“With the main tourism season upon us; it’s great to see Denbighshire, Flintshire & Wrexham working together to launch a variety of professional marketing materials to showcase the region during the Year of Discovery. We would encourage businesses to use the resources available to them to create greater awareness of the region and boost the local economy throughout the year.”

The maps interlink with the 75-mile North Wales Way – one of three national tourism routes launched by Visit Wales under The Wales Way brand.

The new maps have been a community-effort, as businesses were invited to workshops across North Wales to discuss their ideas for new tourist routes to help promote the region and provide loops and detours off The North Wales Way.

To view the maps and photographs and for further information on the region, please visit www.northeastwales.wales