Red Arrows Bank Holiday visit to Hawarden – transit times have now been published

There’s a bit of a treat for Red Arrows fans in Flintshire this Bank Holiday weekend.

Transit times have been published on their official website for Sunday and Monday as the team use Hawarden for their base.

The Red Arrows will be performing their stunning display at Rhyl Airshow on Sunday afternoon, they will also perform a fly past over the Cilcain show near Mold on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Royal Air Force aerobatic team will arrive, hopefully in formation at Hawarden airport on Sunday at 3.09pm ahead of their scheduled Rhyl Airshow display.

The pilots will rest up for a couple of hours while the aircraft are refueled and readied for 5.18pm departure from Hawarden en route to the Rhyl display at 5.30pm.

The ‘Red’s’ will then arrive back at Hawarden at 5.55pm where they will spend the night.

Bank Holiday Monday will see the jets depart at 11.13am they will then perform a flypast at the Cilcain Show at 11.21am before heading down to the Lustleigh Show on Dartmoor.

Timings on the day will be weather dependent as always.

Red Arrows taking off now at Hawarden, (Wrexham then Rhyl incoming!) pic.twitter.com/DkEJoJoBpq — Deeside.com (@DeesideDotCom) August 28, 2016

To coincide with the Red Arrows visit, Hawarden Airport’s Tornado Heritage Centre is hosting an Aircraft Open Day at their facility on the Aviation Park.

The restored F3 Tornado will be on view and visitors will be able to take a rare opportunity to access the aircraft’s cockpit.

Various Tornado parts, memorabilia & souvenirs will be on sale and the Tornado Heritage Centre team will be on hand to answer any questions.

The Aviation Park also boasts Flintshire’s best restaurant according to Tripadvisor.

Chocs Away Diner has been rated number one out of the 285 restaurants by customers in the county, 333 people have so far given them a massive thumbs up.

The diner, which first opened in 2007 has also been awarded a ‘Certificate of Excellence’ by Tripadvisor.

Customers dining at Chocks Away are treated to great views of the airport runway and there’s a large outdoor dining area.

The team at Chocs Away tell us they will have a special menu on during the Red Arrows visit and will take table reservations, however “all welcome to pop down.”

Rhyl Airshow is on Saturday 26th & Sunday 27th August 2017