Record results for Deeside housebuilder Redrow as Chairman Steve Morgan looks to take a step back

Steve Morgan chairman of Ewloe based housebuilder Redrow has said he plans to ease back from the day-to-day running of the company.

The announcement came as Redrow reported record results this morning, pre-tax profits rose 26% to £315m in the year to the end of June with group turnover rising 20% to £1.66bn.

“Eight years after returning to Redrow, I have decided to ease back from a full time Executive role towards a Non-Executive role; the transition is to take place during the current financial year.

It is my intention to continue to focus with the Board on the strategic development of the business and I will retain my keen involvement with the product and key important projects.” Said Mr Morgan.

Redrow completed 5,416 new homes in the financial year, up 15% – the average selling price of a Redrow house rose by 7% to £309,800.

The results come despite overall housing transactions in the UK taking a dip due in part to ‘political uncertainty and increasing cost of moving home, particularly Stamp Duty’ a company statement says.

Operating expenses increased by £10m to £83m as Redrow continue to invest in the expansion of the business, it is also the first set of results to include operating expenses from the new East Midlands division which kicked in during February.

The continued growth of Redrow has seen 228 jobs created, 2,200 people now work directly for the company an increase of 12% on the year, Redrow also supports more than 30,000 subcontractor and supplier jobs.

Steve Morgan, Chairman of Redrow, said: