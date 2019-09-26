Recall: Johnson & Johnson Acuvue daily disposable contact lenses

Users of certain Johnson & Johnson Acuvue daily disposable contact lenses are being urged by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to check their lenses, due to a product recall of specific lots.

The recall affects a low level of stock of certain lots of 1-day Acuvue Moist for Astigmatism lenses.

“If not already contacted, customers should return these lenses to their supplier.” MHRA states.

The affected lots may have particles on the contact lens or in the contact lens blister solution.

An MHRA statement says:

“If the particles are not noticed before insertion into the eye, this could cause eye redness or discomfort or corneal abrasion (damage to the surface of the eye).

There have been no reports of serious adverse events to date.

Johnson & Johnson has notified affected opticians and optometrists, recalling the affected lots and has instructed them to contact patients who may have received the affected product. Contact lens users who are concerned should speak to their optician or optometrist.”

Customers can check if their products are affected, by checking the lot number of the lens boxes against the list published by Johnson & Johnson in the company’s field safety notice (FSN)

Lot numbers are displayed on the back or side of each carton of 28 lenses, as well as on the foil cover of individual lenses.

Mark Birse, MHRA Group Manager, Device Safety and Surveillance, said:

“Whilst the risk is low, the MHRA takes the safety of the medicines and devices we regulate very seriously.

“It is therefore important that as many customers as possible are made aware of the need to check their lenses for these lot numbers.

“Contact lens users who still have concerns should contact their optician or optometrist. They can also report any adverse effects to the MHRA’s Yellow Card Scheme.”