Rainbows in windows to spread joy during coronavirus crisis

To help spread some positivity amongst children during the COVID-19 pandemic North Wales Police have created a rainbow colouring sheet for youngsters.

The trend of painted rainbows being placed in windows has been seen across the world and has become hugely popular in the UK after schools closed last week in response to the Coronavirus outbreak.

To help spread some cheer amongst communities across North Wales, the Force has created a colouring sheet and is encouraging children to colour them in and place them in their windows.

“We have already received many messages of support, including some lovely, thoughtful cards and photographs from local children,” said Deputy Chief Constable Richard Debicki.

“This has been truly heart-warming during a time of uncertainty and worry.

“Our colouring sheet is aimed at spreading some happiness across our communities so we would encourage people to visit our website and print a copy.

“As a father of two young children myself, I know how difficult it can be to keep them entertained. Hopefully this will help lift people’s spirits, even if it’s just a smile. We also hope it will send a message to our NHS colleagues that we are thankful and grateful to them as they work hard to protect our communities.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to re-iterate that we are working closely with our key partners to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, and despite the current climate we are still out there working to keep our communities safe.

“However we need our local communities to work with us like never before – by staying at home. Please listen to UK and Welsh Government advice and I’d encourage everyone to visit their websites for all the latest advice and guidance.”

Parents or carers are encouraged to send photos of the creations to the Force by tagging North Wales Police on their social media channels. The Force will then share onto their Facebook, Twitter or Instagram accounts. Some of the best designs will be entered into a prize draw.

A PDF copy of the colouring in sheet is available for download from the website www.north-wales.police.uk