RAF dog handler from Flintshire raises £720 for Stroke Association following sister’s series of mini-strokes

An RAF police dog handler from Flintshire has raised £720 for the Stroke Association by completing a half marathon in the Falklands with colleagues.

Jessica Bremner, 26, is usually based at RAF Odiham in Basingstoke, but was stationed in the Falklands when her sister had a series of mini-strokes in September.

She said: “My sister Robyn had been experiencing severe headaches for some time and was taken into hospital with swelling on the brain, when doctors told her she had in fact had several mini strokes. She has now had surgery and is on medication, and fortunately is doing really well now.

“Because I couldn’t come home and was 8,000 miles away at the time, I wanted to do something positive to show my support and help other stroke survivors get the support they need. My grandmother, Sylvia Robinson, had a stroke in 2011, and sadly another fatal stroke in 2017, so the run was also in her memory.”





Jessica was joined by her friends and work colleagues, Cara Kursey and Jasmine Dixon, who ran alongside her as well as James Prior who ran the last five miles of the route wearing a full protection bite training suit.

“We didn’t train for the half marathon as it was so last minute,” Jessica said.

“There were 70mph winds that day and the track we ran was uphill, so it was very difficult. We were also joined by one of our dogs, Molly, who ran the first few and last couple of miles with us too.

“I’m so grateful to the team for running with me and to everyone who has donated.”

Helen Latham, Regional Fundraising Manager at the Stroke Association, said: “We’re thrilled that Jessica and her half marathon teammates took on this challenge.

“All their wonderful efforts in raising vital funds will enable us to reach out to even more stroke survivors and helped to rebuild more lives.”

To sponsor Jessica, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jessica-bremner

Remember the signs of stroke and act FAST – Face, Arms, Speech, Time to call 999.

For more information about stroke, ring the Stroke Helpline on 0303 30 33 100 or visit www.stroke.org.uk