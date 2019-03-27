Queensferry based Enbarr scoops FSB ‘Community Business of the Year’ award

A Deeside enterprise group has scooped a prestigious Federation of Small Business Award.

Enbarr joined a host of Welsh businesses who took centre stage at the FSB Wales Celebrating Small Business Awards on Friday in Cardiff.

Queensferry based Enbarr was named Community Business of the Year, other award winners included Anglesey Sea Zoo who were named Ethical-Green Business of the Year and Corwen based Ruth Lee Limited which has established itself as the world’s leading manufacturer of training manikins, it was named International Business of the Year.

The Awards, hosted by Sian Lloyd from BBC News, celebrated the best small businesses from across Wales and offer national recognition for those who have accomplished great things over the last twelve months.

Enbarr headed up by disabled entrepreneur Victoria Roskams has created a high-quality brand and business genre which is helping organisations to become more “Disability Confident” and to support the “Armed Forces Covenant”

FSB recognised Enbarr for “delivering an outstanding business model to support those cohorts most at risk, as well as those who are in need of extra support within our local communities.”

Ian Nellist, FSB Wales Regional Chair, said:

“I’d like to congratulate all the winners of the FSB awards this year. We had many entries across all categories which testament to the vibrancy and diversity of the business community in Wales.

“The awards come at a time of uncertainty for many businesses however, their agility and resilience will help to navigate us through Brexit.

This is a great opportunity to recognise the contribution of SMEs in creating a successful economy in Wales and I’m extremely proud that we can celebrate these very businesses that are the lifeblood of our economy.

“However, these awards aren’t just about celebrating individual businesses, but also about noting the important role all our members play in creating jobs, helping our communities thrive and developing the Welsh economy.”

[ FSB Awards host Sian Lloyd (left) with Enbarr’s Victoria Roskams (right)]

Ahead of the awards announcement, Victoria Roskams told Deeside.com:

“Enbarr was born out of necessity with the growth of our industry within North Wales and across the border into Cheshire and the immense Skills Gap that was erupting and to support those who were deemed at risk.”

“Enbarr noticed that some people needed additional support, development and training to move into the job market. The Foundation was formed to provide education and support for people to help them into quality employment and to improve mobility and social isolation issues.” Victoria added.

“Our key focus was on those with Disabilities, or transitioning from the Armed Forces and their families, or young people whom felt they had been failed by the education system.

At Enbarr, we believe people need to be challenged yet supported, be allowed to learn from mistakes and rewarded for their achievements. We also believe in giving people a chance to shine, sometimes against the odds.” Victoria said.