Quad bike owners warning from police after 4 stolen from Flintshire farms overnight

Police are warning quad bike owners to be vigilant after four were stolen overnight in Flintshire.

Quad bikes have been reported stolen from, Northop, Kelserton, Kinnerton and Saltney Ferry.

John Wrench who owns Beeches Farm close Hawarden aviation park said his quad bike, like the one pictured below – and tools were taken sometime between 5pm on Sunday and 8am this morning, Monday June 24.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police rural crime team said:

“Thieves have used equipment such as crowbars they have found on the farm to force doors.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call North Wales Police on 101 quoting X087464