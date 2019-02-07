Qantas cancels longstanding order for eight Airbus A380’s

Australian Airline Qantas has announced it has formally cancelled a longstanding order for 8 Airbus A380 jets.

A Qantas spokesman said: “Following discussions with Airbus, Qantas has now formalized its decision not to take eight additional A380s that were ordered in 2006,”

“These aircraft have not been part of the airline’s fleet and network plans for some time.”

Qantas has 12 A380s in its fleet, the airline said it will continue with plans to refurbish the cabins starting in the middle of this year, and the jets will remain flying with the airline “well into the future.”

An Airbus spokesman has reportedly said the manufacturer agreed to the “contract amendment” announced by Qantas.

“This change will be reflected in our end January order and delivery tables.”

Last week Airbus confirmed it is in discussions with Emirates Airline over an order for 36 A380 jets which could see them switch to the smaller A350 putting the whole production of the ‘superjumbo’ under threat.

Airbus secured a firm order from last February for 20 A380s with an option for another 16 in a deal worth nearly £12 billion.

It is understood Emirates order would keep A380 production lines open until 2029 however, its been reported it could change part of the order for A350’s.

It’s a move which would raise new doubts about the future of the ‘superjumbo’ and of course the A380 wing production at Airbus in Broughton.

An Airbus spokesman said:

“Airbus confirms it is in discussions with Emirates Airline in relation to its A380 contract. The details of Airbus’ commercial discussions with customers remain confidential.”