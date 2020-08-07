Puregym pulls plug on Broughton Retail Park plans

Puregym, the UK’s largest gym chain, has pulled the plug on any immediate plans for a new site at Broughton Retail Park.

The gym operator submitted proposals for a new 1,069sqm facility to Flintshire Council in January.

The planning application – which would have seen them move into premises vacated by Nike – was approved shortly before the UK went into lockdown.

Its understood Puregym stalled on signing a lease due to the pandemic but are keen on Broughton as a location, according to someone with knowledge of the situation.





The new branch would have created 15 new jobs according to the planning application.

The unit has now been occupied by Aldo, the shoe retailer which fell into administration in June.

They have signed a three-month lease and have opened a ‘pop up’ shop which is selling discounted stock.

Deeside.com reached out the Puregym to find out why they’ve pulled out and if the operator was considering Broughton Retail Park or any other Flintshire location in the future, they are yet to respond.

It’s understood prior to submitting the application for Broughton Retail Park the company looked at locations in Saltney, Buckley and Queensferry but they were not deemed suitable.

The gym would have become one only two PureGyms in North Wales, with the other being in Wrexham.

The company also has a branch just over the border on the Deva Retail Park in Chester.

Puregym had been critical of the Welsh Government stance on the reopening of gyms and called on the First Minister Mark Drakeford to “re-examine the current, factual evidence, engage with us and our industry bodies, and allow the Welsh people back into gyms as soon as possible.”

Swimming pools, indoor fitness studios, gyms and leisure centres will be able to re-open from Monday in Wales, First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed today.