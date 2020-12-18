Pupils quiz First Minister about Christmas plans

In a special Christmas press conference, school pupils from around Wales had a chance to question First Minister Mark Drakeford.

They posed a series of tough questions during the online session, including, “What’s it like to be First Minister?” “Is it the best job in Wales?” “And what are your family’s Christmas traditions?”

Mark Drakeford revealed the best Christmas present he ever received was a vinyl record he still listens to, some 50 years later.

He also told the schoolchildren he hoped he was on Father Christmas’ good list, reminding them the best way to stay in Santa’s good books was to “stick to the rules”.





When asked if he had the best job in Wales the First Minister replied: “There are bits of the job that are better than anybody else’s job, and there are probably some bits of it which are more difficult.

“It’s a job I’m very lucky to have.”

Pupils from four primary schools took part in the virtual press conference – Ysgol Pendalar in Caernarfon, Pembroke Dock Community School, Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy in Llanrwst and Ysgol Glan Morfa in Cardiff.

Meilir Thomas, Head of Ysgol Glan Morfa said,

“The children really enjoyed the experience of taking part in the session. They thought it an honour to have their questions answered by the First Minister.”