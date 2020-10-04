Pupils at three Flintshire schools self isolating following positive COVID-19 cases.

Pupils at three Flintshire schools will remain at home and self isolate for the next 14 days following the confirmation of positive Covid-19 cases.

All pupils in tutor year seven at Connah’s Quay High School have been asked not to return to school until October 15 after the school received notice from NHS Test Track and Protect of a positive case, the school sent out an email to parents on Sunday.

A number of children at Ysgol Maes Hyfryd in Flint are now self isolating after a positive case was confirmed by Public Health Wales.

Year 11 pupils at Mold Alun High School are self isolating for 14 days from October 1 after a confirmed case at the school.

All schools will remain open.