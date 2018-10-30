Public urged to be aware of poppy merchandise scams

Royal British Legion (RBL) and the UK Government and have issued a warning about rogue traders selling fake poppy merchandise, which won’t benefit charities.

The Intellectual Property Office (IPO) and RBL are urging members of the public to be extra vigilant when buying poppy merchandise for Remembrance this year.

Donations through the sale of poppy merchandise is intended to support Armed Forces community men, women, veterans and their families.

Instead money could end up benefiting fraudsters if their poppy merchandise turns out to be fake.

The RBL has registered its rights for the poppy goods to prevent such counterfeiting.

The IPO and The RBL have teamed up with police to crack down on the rogue traders making money from the fake Remembrance goods.

The warning applies to poppy merchandise – scarves, jewellery, poppy pins and larger poppy brooches, it does NOT apply to the traditional paper poppies.

Intellectual Property Minister Sam Gyimah said:

It is truly shocking that anyone would target and exploit one of the UK’s most cherished charities and take advantage of public support for our Armed Forces community Together we can ensure donations go to the people they are intended for, by only supporting approved merchandise. Be vigilant when you are buying your poppies this year, and look out for the Royal British Legion logo to ensure the merchandise is approved and genuine.

Claire Rowcliffe, Director of Fundraising, from The Royal British Legion said:

It is a sad fact that there are people who actively defraud the public in order to take funds intended for the support of our Armed Forces community. We would urge everyone wishing to purchase a Remembrance poppy brooch, to do so through official channels. For example, you can buy from one of our trusted volunteers, from The Royal British Legion’s online Poppy Shop, or from one of our corporate partners. Join with us, the IPO and PIPCU to help make sure your donation doesn’t line the pockets of criminals. We want to make sure that it goes to supporting those who have made such a unique contribution to our society.

Fake poppy merchandise – what to look for

The public are being asked to look out for counterfeit goods in the shape, or bearing the image of, the RBL’s familiar two-petal red poppy, or Poppy Scotland’s four-petal poppy in Scotland.

The RBL have registered their rights for the poppy goods to prevent such counterfeiting.

To help consumers beat the fraudsters, here are the top tips to avoid buying fake poppy merchandise online:

be a ‘responsible buyer’ – buy from official channels and The Royal British Legion’s corporate partners

avoid cheaper priced products. If the price is too good to be true, it usually is

the Royal British Legion works with a number of corporate partners. Only corporate partners are authorised by the Royal British Legion to sell poppy merchandise

if in doubt, buy through The Royal British Legion or The Royal British Legion official eBay or Amazon pages – you will be sure of the authenticity

What to do if you think you’ve spotted fake poppy merchandise

Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or report it online if you spot anyone selling what you believe to be fake poppy products.