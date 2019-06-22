Public invited to take part in a historical themed five- mile walk around Chester, and find out more about the city.

The Royal British Legion is inviting hundreds of local people to take part in a historical themed five- mile walk around Chester, and find out more about the city.

The walk will have lots of facts and questions about life in Chester during that time with questions to answer during the route.

Chester Tour Guides and local history groups have helped to plan the route to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the start of World War Two, and raise money for the 2019 Poppy Appeal.

Some of the walk will take in the Walls but there also be will be a wheelchair and buggy-friendly route. People are welcome to bring their dogs along and each dog who completes the walk will receive a special reflective Poppy.

Community Fundraiser Ruth Jones said, “We had our first Chester Poppy Memorial Walk last year and lots of people (and quite a few dogs!) came and all really enjoyed it. Plus, we raised over £4,000 so we thought it would be great to do it again.

“So many of us were moved by the sight of the D-Day veterans being taken to Normandy by The Royal British Legion earlier this month, we’re sure that people will wish to support us as we commemorate the start of WW2.”

The charity has been supported again this year by The Chester Tour Guides who have identified a fascinating historical route around the city. The walk takes place on Sunday 1 September from 1pm.

Tickets £10 per adult £5 per child under 16 from https://britishlegion.primoevents.com/ps/event/LegIt2019ChesterPoppyWalk or Chester Visitor Centrehttps://www.facebook.com/events/345455192836014/

This is one of the many ‘Leg It for the Legion’ events that are happening around the North West.