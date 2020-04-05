Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 5th Apr 2020

Public Health Wales: Smokers with COVID-19 are 14 times more likely to develop severe respiratory disease

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Emerging evidence from China shows smokers with COVID-19 are 14 times more likely to develop severe respiratory disease.

Smoking tobacco is known to damage the lungs and airways causing a range of severe respiratory problems.

The evidence shows COVID-19 virus attacks the respiratory system, which is why smokers are at greater risk.

A small but highly impactful survey from China finds that smokers with COVID-19 are 14 times more likely to develop severe disease.

Dr Chris Williams, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said

“Following publication of a new Chinese study which shows smokers with COVID-19 are 14 times more likely to develop severe disease, we encourage all smokers that want to stop to use NHS Wales’ free Help Me Quit stop smoking advice and phone support service.

Search ‘Help Me Quit’ or call 0800 085 2219 to get started.”

Once smokefree, there are very real health benefits with the body continuing to repair the longer you stay smokefree. The more immediate benefits include:

  • after 48 hours carbon monoxide is eliminated from the body. Lungs start to clear out mucus and other smoking debris
  • after 72 hours breathing becomes easier as bronchial tubes begin to relax
  • after 2 to 12 weeks blood circulation improves, making physical activity like walking and running easier

To help reduce your risk of contracting the virus and developing severe disease from coronavirus, you can use the smokefree app to access advice and support on how you can best stop smoking. Search ‘Smokefree’.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

NHS Wales rapidly increases capacity to cope with coronavirus

News

A494 back open following earlier ‘police led’ incident

News

Flint Coastguard join police in high visibility patrols across North Wales

News

Coronavirus: Work begins on turning Deeside Leisure Centre into a temporary hospital

News

NHS is calling on people to share information on their coronavirus symptoms in a bid help others

News

North Wales health board appeals for volunteers to come forward

News

Read 1,169,750 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn