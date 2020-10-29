Public Health Wales has issued advice on Halloween celebrations from the comfort of home

Public Health Wales are reminding the public to follow governmental guidance regarding Halloween, offering advice on how to enjoy the annual celebrations from the comfort of home.

They thank those who continue to adhere to the rules as it helps protect others from catching and then eventually spreading the coronavirus.

Although usual celebrations are essentially cancelled this year, they say coming together to adapt to the firebreak can “help boost morale and encourage us to connect safely with friends, family and loved ones.”

Dr Chris Williams, Incident Director for Public Health Wales, said: “Coronavirus hasn’t gone away and once again we find ourselves thanking you for the resilience you have shown in doing your bit to reduce your chances of catching or spreading the virus.





“Halloween is a popular time of year for parties and coming together with family and friends.

“Just as we have done so since lockdown began, many of us will be finding new and creative ways to get into the spirit of the occasion.

“This will include thinking about how we re-imagine traditional trick or treating at home, finding new ways to enjoy Halloween that doesn’t include physically meeting with others, and maintaining social distancing measures if you have to leave the house for an essential reason.

“We all have a responsibility to protect ourselves and the people we care about, so we ask again that you bear this in mind when planning your activities.”

Public Health Wales Guidance: