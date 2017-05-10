Public exhibitions are to be held this month ahead of a planning application by Hanson Cement for a £20 million upgrade project at its Padeswood cement works in Flintshire.

The proposed project, which the company says will guarantee the future of the plant and its 96 employees, will see the installation of a new vertical roller mill for cement grinding.

Currently, the cement works has four operational mills but they are old and inefficient and do not have the capacity to grind the volume of clinker made by the kiln, this results in some of the clinker being transported elsewhere for grinding.