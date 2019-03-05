Public asked for views on sex and relationship education in schools

Members of the public and other interested parties have until 1st April 2019 to give their views on changes to sex and relationship education guidance given to schools in Wales.

The Education Minister, Kirsty Williams (Lib Dem, Brecon & Radnor), has previously told AMs the new sex education policy – which will see the subject renamed Relationships & Sexuality Education (RSE) – will be based on equality and respect.

The recently-introduced curriculum white paper also proposes introducing RSE in an “age-appropriate” manner from the age of 3.

The new guidance will include case studies for teachers to use in lessons and information sources pupils can be directed to if they’re experiencing any problems.

Domestic and sexual violence will also be covered in more detail, while parents will retain a right to request in writing that their children be withdrawn from lessons.

A consultation document says the Welsh Government will seek “your views on the proposed update to the guidance document Sex and Relationships Education in Schools which will now be entitled “Relationships and Sexuality Education in schools”.

“High-quality Relationships and Sexuality Education (RSE) helps to create safe school communities where pupils can grow, learn and develop positive healthy relationships for life.

RSE includes, but is not limited to, learning about: Different types of relationships, such as familial, non sexual and sexual relationships;

The changing functions of the human body and how it influences behaviour and relationships;

Social and cultural influences on representations of the body and relationships; and physical, mental and emotional health and well-being.

This update to guidance is intended to provide schools with additional support in respect of inclusivity, LGBTQ+ and Violence against Woman Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence (VAWDASV).

The guidance is also intended to be more comprehensive than before and includes case studies and examples of best practice to assist teachers in planning their RSE provision in the classroom and across the school.”

All the information on the consultation is available here.

Keep up to date with what is going on in the Senedd via SeneddHome.com