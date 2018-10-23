Public artwork commemorating fallen soldiers set be officially unveiled in Buckley

A ‘public art’ installation in Buckley commemorating fallen soldiers will be officially unveiled this week.

The specially commissioned artwork has been installed onsite at Precinct Way Buckley near the Aldi Store, on the site of the old Royal British Legion site.

A community led steering group was set up to find an artist to design a “thought provoking yet sensitive” landmark, which is not too “safe” yet calming and child-friendly.

Following an open call and a period of consultation with the community, Richard Janes a Nottingham based sculptor was commissioned to create a stainless steel sculpture.

The completed artwork has the appearance of wings and has multiple meanings as the dove of peace and guardian angel, and references traditional War memorials but bringing a contemporary edge, the wings also include designs made by pupils from Elfed High School.

Flintshire County Council’s Armed Forces Champion, Councillor Andrew Dunbobbin, said:

“This beautiful artwork has been commissioned and selected by the local community to commemorate fallen soldiers. Pupils from Ysgol Elfed, members of the Royal British Legion, and Section 106 planning money from the Aldi development were instrumental in selecting the artist Richard Janes who has created a fitting sculpture in this 100th year since the end of the First World War.”

There will be an opportunity to meet artist Richard Janes and members of the selection panel at Buckley Library following the unveiling.

Mr Janes has been creating artworks for over twenty years with a large number of successful projects in the UK and internationally.

He has previously worked with local authorities, environmental agencies, community groups, schools and private clients to design, develop and create original artworks.

Buckley Royal British Legion Chairman, Steve Evans, said:

“Since the club was demolished the site of the memorial has been in disrepair and we’re glad to have been working alongside members of the community to reshape the memorial and make it a site worth of remembering those from Buckley who paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

Buckley Town Mayor, Councillor David Ellis, who is a member of the steering group, said:

“We’re very proud to have been working with the community to decide on the artwork that’s being installed at the old Royal British Legion site. I’m really looking forward to seeing the work onsite and in place, and hope that the whole of the town will appreciate the time and effort volunteers have put into this project to make them proud of Buckley.”

The unveiling event is at 11am on Saturday 27 October – to find out more about the Richard Janes visit: www.richardjanes.co.uk