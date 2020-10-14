Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 14th Oct 2020

Pub near Holywell could be converted into house as coronavirus makes business ‘unsustainable’

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A pub in Flintshire could be converted into a house amid claims the coronavirus pandemic has made running the business “unsustainable”.

An application has been submitted to change the use of the Halfway House in Carmel, near Holywell.

It comes as the owner of the pub said he had been unable to achieve a profit.

The property was put up for sale by Keith Edwards in December last year, but he reported that little interest had been shown from buyers.


In a statement put forward to Flintshire Council, agents acting on his behalf said trading conditions had been made worse by lockdown measures introduced in March to stop the spread of Covid-19.

They said: “The applicant was previously the tenant and then the owner of the Halfway House from 2015.

“Despite innovative initiatives the establishment has failed to produce a viable profit.

“The lockdown introduced on March 23rd this year to combat Covid-19 has produced a situation which is simply unsustainable.

“The licence for the public house has not been renewed, it therefore cannot trade as such.”

Planning permission was recently granted to build two detached houses on the pub’s beer garden and near the road to the front.

The last full set of accounts for the business have been included with the application documents as part of the justification for the development.

The agents added: “The public house has been on the market since December 2019, the details for which are enclosed.

“Unsurprisingly, little interest has been showed and it remains for sale.

“Currently, there are no proposals to change the external appearance of the premises, however, internally the area occupied by the bar will be renovated and the bar together with associated pipework will be removed.”

Comments are currently being invited on the proposal’s via the local authority’s website.

Planning officers are then expected to make a decision on the scheme at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Flintshire Schools: 13 year groups self isolating following positive Covid-19 cases

News

Wales to ban travel from UK coronavirus hotspots – Opposition politicians react

News

Restrictions on people travelling into Wales from UK coronavirus hotspots to begin at 6pm on Friday

News

Delyn MP launches new campaign calling for the safe return of fans to sports grounds in Wales

News

NHS Chief Exec says NHS services will continue through difficult winter ahead but “the higher the level of coronavirus in the community, the more difficult this becomes”

News

Plans entered to build 18 new houses on land next to a care home in Flint

News

Two Wirral gyms have defied the ‘Tier Three’ regulations and remained open

News

SKY express orders four A320neo and becomes a new Airbus customer

News

Decision ‘by the end of the week’ on whether Wales will make it illegal to travel into the country from UK COVID hotspots

News





Read 614,134 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn