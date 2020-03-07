News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Proceeds of crime go towards Flintshire village play area

Published: Saturday, Mar 7th, 2020
Share:

Friday 06 Mar 2020

A play area in a Flintshire village has been given a boost after securing funding towards an improvement scheme in the hope of reducing anti-social behaviour.

This proposal is to replace an existing, largely dilapidated play area in Nannerch with a new, expanded facility at the same location.

Nannerch Community Council are raising funds and Â£2,500 has now been awarded through the Police And Community Trust which will go a long way towards helping them reach their target.

PACT funding is collected through proceeds of crime rules and distributed to projects in the community by the Police and Community Trust.

The aim of such projects is to encourage pride in the community, respect for others and to help steer people, often youngsters, away from crime and anti-social behaviour.Â 

PCSO Connor Freel, who helped compile the PACT bid, said: âAlthough crime is low in Nannerch, due in part to the great Â community spirit, this facility, when up and running, will provide an enhanced sense of pride and focus.â

The scheme still needs to raise a further Â£6,000 before the diggers can go in.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

‘Republica’ set to headline M-Fest – Mold’s newest music festival

Crusade to combat romance scams after North Wales woman tricked into sending nearly £60,000 to callous heartbreaker

Canine expert takes the lead as Coleg Cambria launches dog grooming academy and salon

Flintshire garden centre cafe voted Chester and North Wales Cyclists’ Touring Club cafe of the year

Fraudulent Flintshire builder jailed for 21 months

Full closure of A55 Westbound from Warren Interchange to Ewloe this weekend for ongoing resurfacing work

Plans to turn two Buckley shops into apartments refused amid concerns about impact on town centre

Happy Birthday Flintshire Bridge – It was officially opened on March 6th 1998

Police re appeal for information which may help them locate a Mold man who absconded from prison last month


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn