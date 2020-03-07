Proceeds of crime go towards Flintshire village play area

A play area in a Flintshire village has been given a boost after securing funding towards an improvement scheme in the hope of reducing anti-social behaviour.

This proposal is to replace an existing, largely dilapidated play area in Nannerch with a new, expanded facility at the same location.

Nannerch Community Council are raising funds and Â£2,500 has now been awarded through the Police And Community Trust which will go a long way towards helping them reach their target.

PACT funding is collected through proceeds of crime rules and distributed to projects in the community by the Police and Community Trust.

The aim of such projects is to encourage pride in the community, respect for others and to help steer people, often youngsters, away from crime and anti-social behaviour.Â

PCSO Connor Freel, who helped compile the PACT bid, said: âAlthough crime is low in Nannerch, due in part to the great Â community spirit, this facility, when up and running, will provide an enhanced sense of pride and focus.â

The scheme still needs to raise a further Â£6,000 before the diggers can go in.