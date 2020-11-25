Private landlord fined following ‘unlawful eviction and harassment’ of Saltney tenant

A landlord has been fined for the unlawful eviction of a tenant in Saltney.

Flintshire County Council’s Community and Business Protection Team has successfully prosecuted a Flintshire based private sector landlord for unlawful eviction and harassment of a residential occupier.

Paul Andrew Owen and Tracie Anne Owen, the Directors of TASC Holdings Limited, pleaded guilty to offences under the Protection from Eviction Act 1977, some of which took place at a rental property on St David’s Terrace in Saltney in September 2019.

They were fined £1257 each and ordered to pay £1000 compensation to the victim who had lost his home and all personal possessions.





Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning and Public Protection, Councillor Christopher Bithell, said:

“This successful prosecution sends a clear message that Flintshire County Council will protect its residents against unlawful evictions carried out by rogue landlords.

It reflects Flintshire’s commitment to ensuring homes in the private rented sector are properly managed.”