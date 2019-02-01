Praise for council winter maintenance teams who’ve ‘worked around the clock’ in challenging conditions

A senior Councillor has praised Flintshire Council winter maintenance teams who have “worked around the clock” over the past few days to keep priority roads gritted.

Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Transportation, Councillor Carolyn Thomas has thanked the “whole Streetscene team” for their hard work this week in “challenging conditions.”

Council staff have worked continuously for the past 72 hours to ensure priority roads in the county have been gritted.

The council’s bulk gritters have spread nearly 1000 tonnes of grit on 400 miles of road surfaces across Flintshire and “operations will continue for as long as necessary.” The council says.

Streetscene teams were also deployed to every school in the county to grit pathways and roads as temperatures dipped as low as -7ºC in parts of Flintshire.

A council spokesperson said:

“The recent wintery weather appears to have subsided for the rest of the week although forecasts indicate that it will remain cold beyond the weekend.

We have continued to support waste and recycling collections and school and public transport operations throughout the adverse weather.

We have now been able to direct resources to our secondary routes and have responded to numerous requests for service across the County, and work will continue into tomorrow in areas where support and assistance is identified.”

Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Transportation, Councillor Carolyn Thomas said;

“I would like to thank the whole Streetscene team who have worked around the clock this week. These are very challenging conditions. We have had teams at every school and town centre to ensure that access is maintained. Our Gritters have been working non-stop to keep our priority roads safe and passable.”