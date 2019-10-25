Praise for “constructive and highly successful” neurosciences partnership across North Wales

Neurosciences at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board have been awarded a Certificate of Partnership by the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

It has been awarded to formally recognise the constructive and highly successful partnership relationship over several years between BCUHB Neurosciences and the MND Association to improve the standards of service for people affected by the disease.

This is a significant achievement for BCUHB as usually a Certificate of Partnership is only awarded to MND Care Centres part-funded by the MND Association. BCUHB works in partnership with the Liverpool MND Care Centre.

Annette Morris, BCUHB director of neurosciences, said: “I have gratefully received the certificate on behalf of the Health Board and look forward to continuing to work closely with the MND Association to improve the standards of care for people affected by Motor Neurone Disease.”

Kevin Thomas, regional care development adviser for the MND Association, said: “The Certificate of Partnership formalises an already close working relationship in North Wales between BCUHB Neurosciences and the MND Association which has achieved so much.

“Formalising the partnership takes the relationship a step further ensuring that the MND Care Coordination service has access to the national expertise and training opportunities of the MND Association and its Care Centres and networks.”

MND is a fatal, rapidly progressing disease which affects the brain and spinal cord. It attacks the nerves that control movement and eventually leaves people unable to move, communicate or breathe. There is no cure.

