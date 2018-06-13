Powercut in Connah’s Quay affecting a large number of properties

There are reports that a large number of properties in Connah’s Quay are without power this evening.

Supplies appear to have gone down at around just after 6pm.

Scottish Power website says they expect power supplies to be restored by 8pm, their website states:

“Your property is currently affected by an unplanned electricity fault in the CH5 postcode area of Deeside.

Our Engineers are on site and have confirmed your power loss has been caused by a fault on our electrical network, and is affecting a large number of properties in a widespread area.

We still expect your power to be restored by 8PM.

We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience. This message was updated at 6.25PM on 13th June 2018.”

