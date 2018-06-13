independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Powercut in Connah’s Quay affecting a large number of properties

Published: Wednesday, Jun 13th, 2018
Share:

There are reports that a large number of properties in Connah’s Quay are without power this evening.

Supplies appear to have gone down at around just after 6pm.

Scottish Power website says they expect power supplies to be restored by 8pm, their website states:

“Your property is currently affected by an unplanned electricity fault in the CH5 postcode area of Deeside.

Our Engineers are on site and have confirmed your power loss has been caused by a fault on our electrical network, and is affecting a large number of properties in a widespread area.

We still expect your power to be restored by 8PM.

We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience. This message was updated at 6.25PM on 13th June 2018.”

Check your postcode here: spenergynetworks

More as and when

LATEST NEWS:

Connah’s Quay Town Council – ’behind closed doors’ meeting tonight over allegations made about ‘Quay Cafe’

Whistleblower from Connah’s Quay who claims a council failed to pay minimum wage set to give tribunal evidence

Work begins on upgrade options for A494 bridge ahead of Public Information Exhibitions

Ambition Board to spearhead £56m digital connectivity upgrade in North Wales

Late night call out for Flint Coastguard and Lifeboat after kayaker reported overdue

Data breach at Dixons Carphone sees 1.2 million personal data records accessed

Missing man from Buckley – Police confirm a body has been found

Flintshire Council facing £40m road repair backlog following difficult winter.

“The public has spoken” police apply for closure order extension on two Connah’s Quay houses

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn