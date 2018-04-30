Potholes and crumbling road surfaces set to be tackled in Flintshire

Two road improvement programmes have been confirmed today by Flintshire County Council, including surface repairs to Chester Road in Sandycroft and up to 20 rural roads.

The council said last week it is to spend over £1m repairing some of the counties worst roads which have been left with large potholes and crumblings surfaces following the severe winter weather.

Officials have visited and inspected every road in the county and have undertaken condition surveys, a priority list has now been drawn up, a spokesperson said.

Today’s announcement focuses on three strategic ‘road corridors’ in the county including Chester Road in Sandycroft, the A548 Chester Road in Flint and the A549 Wylfa Hill in Mynydd Isa.

The work will include reconstruction of the road surface, kerbing and footway repairs and the replacement of the existing road markings and street lighting upgrades if needed, the work is valued at around half a million pounds.

The other improvement programme announced today will see ‘Highway Surface Dressing’ work on up to 20 rural roads in the county, a third of a million pounds has been earmarked for these repairs.

A Flintshire County Council Spokesperson said:

“Both of these projects are funded from the Council’s own highway maintenance budget supported by grant funding from Welsh Government and together they bring the total level of investment on the local road network close to £2m in the current financial year. A final project to carry out highway repairs to the rural road network will be announced in the coming weeks following the inspections which have been carried out to assess the condition of all roads Flintshire officers. These inspections have ensured that the roads in most need of repair receive the attention they require.”

Councillor Carolyn Thomas, Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside said: