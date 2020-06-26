Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 26th Jun 2020

Deeside Industrial Estate pet store reopens following earlier evacuation after ordinance shell found on car park

Update: Deeside Industrial Estate pet store reopens following earlier evacuated after ordinance shell found was found by contractors working on the car park.

Contact Pets say a bomb disposal team have now taken the shell away and “we are back open.”

Earlier report: An ordinance shell has been discovered under the car park of a Deeside Industrial Estate pet store.


Contact Pets based off Welsh Road at the estate say they have had to evacuate the shop until further notice following the discovery earlier today. 

An army bomb disposal team is reported to be on the way to the location. 

A North Wales Police spokesperson said they were alerted at 10.08am.

“Workers on a building site on Deeside Industrial Estate have unearthed an ordnance shell. EOD in Chester have been called and are dealing with it. The council have also been informed.”

A post on Contact Pets Facebook Page states: 

“A potential World War 2 bomb has been found in our car park.

We have had to close the shop and evacuate the area until further notice.

The bomb squad are on their way!! We will post on here when we are back open.



