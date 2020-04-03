Police warning to speeding drivers after car clocked doing 113mph on A55 in Flintshire

North Wales Police is warning drivers it will take action against anybody found to be exceeding the speed limits after roads have become quieter as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Officers from the roads policing unit say they clocked one driver doing 113mph on the A55 at Northop at 6.30pm on Thursday..

Far fewer vehicles have been recently using the roads since the Government urged people to stay at home to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

But, police say some drivers have seen this as an opportunity to speed excessively, with recent offences being reported to officers.

North Wales Police is warning motorists only to drive if it is essential and to take extra care if they do drive to ease the burden on the already overstretched NHS.

Superintendent Jane Banham of the Roads Policing Unit said: “While many people are following the very clear government advice to stay at home and only make essential journeys, sadly we have seen some motorists using the roads irresponsibly, with highly-excessive speeds recorded on key routes and other dangerous offences such as drink and drug driving.

“Speeding is an issue that concerns many of our communities, but at the moment it’s especially poignant.

Fatal or serious collisions caused by taking risks and driving or riding at excess speed would require the use of the NHS, fire and police – all who are exceptionally busy because of COVID-19.

“Those involved in a serious collision are likely to end up in hospital, depriving people suffering from COVID-19 of precious NHS resources, precious medical care and potentially hospital beds.

She warned: “Despite the travel restrictions we are still out there and we will continue to secure convictions and keep our roads safe from those who put their lives and other innocent road users at risk.”