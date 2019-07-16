Police warning to keep homes and sheds secure following series of burglaries across Flintshire in past few days

Officers from North Flintshire Police have issued a warning to residents to keep homes and sheds secure following a spate of burglaries in the past few days.

There have been reports of burglaries in Connah’s Quay, Sealand , Flint and Holywell.

A spokesperson for North Flintshire Police said:

“Please keep your home and sheds secure. Lock windows and doors & when out. There have been burglaries in the Holway Holywell, Earl Street Flint and Connah’s Quay and Sealand in the last few days. Keep an eye out for your neighbour’s property and report suspicious activity.”

Here are some tips for shed safety from OWL – Flintshire Neighbourhood Watch: