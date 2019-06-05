News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police warning over sheds and garages being targeted after power tools and bikes stolen from Shotton. 

Published: Wednesday, Jun 5th, 2019
Police have issued a warning to residents that sheds and garages are being targeted in Shotton. 

Thousands of pounds worth of power tools including a high-end chop, routers and drills as well as two mountain bikes were stolen from a property in Caernarvon Close, Shotton sometime between Sunday and Monday morning. 

[Bikes similar to these were stolen] 

A North Wales Police spokesman said they called on Monday morning to the theft of tools and two bikes from a shed on Caernarvon Close in Shotton.

Police say: “Enquires are ongoing, anyone with information about the theft is asked to call police on 101 reference number X076622.”

Here are some tips for shed safety from OWL – Flintshire Neighbourhood Watch: 

· Invest in a quality padlock – cheap ones can be easy to break—ALARMED padlocks are available from OWL Cymru that omit a loud alarm if interfered with—From as little as £12.50. Contact us for more information watch@owlcymru.org

· Change the screws in the shed door hinges and hasps to round head bolts that are fastened from the inside – this stops burglars just unscrewing them and lifting the door off.

· Think about installing a battery-powered intruder alarm – if someone does break in then the noise may scare them off before they take anything. Battery powered shed alarms are available from OWL Cymru. Contact us for more information watch@owlcymru.org

· Display warning signs that the building is alarmed and covered by CCTV, to act as a deterrent. These are available from OWL Cymru

· Consider whether you need windows in your shed (or garage) – boarding them up makes it harder for burglars to know if there’s anything worth stealing inside

· Secure bicycles to the ground or a wall if possible, so they can’t just be lifted up and carried away

Check that your home insurance covers your garage and shed

Visit the Community Beat Shop at Daniel Owen Centre in Mold between 11am—2pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. 10am-2pm Wednesdays and Saturdays to view the full range of shed security.

Visit the OWL website https://www.owlprotectcymru.org/gardenandoutdoor

[Feature image via southampton.gov.uk]

