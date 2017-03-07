Police warning for horse owners in Flintshire to be vigilant after thefts and suspicious activity

Police are warning horse owners in Flintshire to be on their guard after a the theft of a horse trailer in Kinnerton and suspicious activity around Ewloe.

Thieves used ‘cutting equipment’ to steal an Ifor Williams 505 trailer from Kinnerton.

The blue horse trailer similar to the one pictured was taken sometime between 11pm, Sunday 5th March and 8.30am on Monday 6th March.

The trailer has a distinctive “Hoove Brothers’ sticker on it, pictured above.

Scrap metal was also taken in the theft.

Police say a silver Nissan Navara pickup was seen parked close by on Friday and may be connected.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting ref number: V031472.

Ewloe

On Sunday suspicious activity was reported at an equestrian yard in Ewloe.

Sometime between 8pm on Sunday, March 5th and 8am the following Monday items from the yard were moved and placed in a wheelbarrow.

Items from the yard were moved and placed in a wheelbarrow.

Gates which had previously been shut were left open and a wagon back door had been opened.

A Yard opposite also had lock cropped and removed around the same time as the activity as the equestrian yard a gate was also left wide open on Liverpool Road.

Any information? Call 101 quoting reference number: V031531.

You can also get in touch with North Wales Police through the live chat support – Click Here.