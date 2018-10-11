Police urge motorists not to leave valuables in cars after spate of thefts in Flintshire and Wrexham

Police in are urging motorists not to leave any valuable items on display in their vehicles after a spate of thefts in Flintshire and Wrexham.

Police say at least 19 cars and vans were broken into between October 6 and October 11. In most incidents windows were smashed and mobile phones were stolen as well as tools and other valuables.

Thieves targeted vehicles at several addresses in Ewloe and Penyffordd.

Vehicles have also been targeted in Bryn Offa, Hightown and Caia Park areas of Wrexham town and Gresford, Rhos and Brymbo in surrounding villages.

Eastern Community Safety Sergeant Ali Sharp said;

“It is so easy not to become a victim of this type of crime. Don’t leave phones or other items on view in your vehicle. Lock them away, or better still, remove them from the vehicle when you park. “We will be carrying out extra patrols in these areas, but please don’t make it easy for the thieves, remove your handbags, wallets, phones, CDs and tools and lock your vehicle.”

If you see people acting suspiciously around vehicles or residential addresses call the police on 101 or use the live webchat https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support

Phone 999 in an emergency.