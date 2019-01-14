Police treating Buckley house fire which saw six people taken to hospital as arson

Police are treating a fire at a house in Buckley which saw six people taken to hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning as arson.

Six residents were transferred to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation following the incident.

Two fire appliances from Deeside and Wrexham were called to reports of a fire at Alyn Road, Buckley at 4:53am on Sunday morning.

Crews used two hose reels, four sets of breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the fire which was confined to a downstairs living room.

Bob Mason from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “A woman in her 40s, a 26 year old man, three teenage boys and a teenage girl were all asleep at the time of the fire.

“These residents had a narrow escape as there was no smoke alarm in the property.

“I would appeal to all residents to ensure they have a smoke alarm and to test alarms regularly. Smoke alarms provide an early warning sign allowing you and your family to escape safely from a fire.”

A joint investigation into the cause of the fire was carried out by North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and North Wales Police.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police via the live chat support: https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference X005710.