Police target speeding drivers in Hawarden

Officers from North Wales Police targeted speeding drivers in Hawarden on Saturday.

Police conducted speed checks following complaints from local residents, several ‘Traffic Offence Reports’ were issued.

The roads policing unit stopped two vehicles on Manor Road which has a 30mph limit, both were doing “totally unacceptable” speeds.

One driver was clocked doing 50mph, another 56mph.





A spokesperson for North Wales Roads Policing Unit said:

“Speed enforcement conducted today in the Manor Lane area of Hawarden following complaints from residents.

Several Traffic Offence Reports issued including these two which are totally unacceptable in a 30MPH limit.”