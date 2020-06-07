Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 7th Jun 2020

Updated: Sun 7th Jun

Police target speeding drivers in Hawarden

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Officers from North Wales Police targeted speeding drivers in Hawarden on Saturday.

Police conducted speed checks following complaints from local residents, several ‘Traffic Offence Reports’ were issued.

The roads policing unit stopped two vehicles on Manor Road which has a 30mph limit, both were doing “totally unacceptable” speeds.

One driver was clocked doing 50mph, another 56mph. 


A spokesperson for North Wales Roads Policing Unit said:

“Speed enforcement conducted today in the Manor Lane area of Hawarden following complaints from residents.

Several Traffic Offence Reports issued including these two which are totally unacceptable in a 30MPH limit.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Someone has used a chainsaw to cut down a tree in Garden City which blocked Welsh Road

News

Deeside Gym-goers ‘Virtual Fundraiser’ nets £1200 for Wales Air Ambulance

News

Dentists in Wales will begin phased reopening from next month

News

A541 reopens following earlier closure due to lorry colliding with bridge near Cefn-y-Bedd railway station

News

First Minister: Kitchen and domestic staff working in care homes to recieve £500 extra payment

News

Doctors’ leaders say face coverings should be worn in Wales

News

Flintshire Council chiefs welcome schools reopening in June but Wales’ Chief Medical Officer wanted to hold off until August

News

Flint Coastguard called to assist with rescue of children and adult stuck in mud on Wirral coast

News

Tributes have been pouring in for Mold based playwright, poet and novelist Sion Eirian who has died after a short illness.

News




Read 654,854 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn