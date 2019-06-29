Police serve closure order on two Connah’s Quay properties

Closure orders have been served on two Deeside properties due to reports of alleged anti-social behaviour and drug use.

Number 1 Quay Wharf and number 3 Chestnut Court – both in Connah’s Quay – were closed by police following complaints from local residents.

A closure notice is issued following an application to a magistrates’ court when anti-social behaviour or criminal behaviour is likely to occur at a specified property.

The order prohibits access to the premises for a period specified in the order, though it cant extend past three months without being reapplied for.

Police have urged those living close to the two properties to contact officers if they witness any “breaches” of the closure orders.

A spokesperson for North Flintshire Police Team said:

“North Flintshire Neighbourhood Policing Team have been successful in having two closure orders granted by Mold magistrates court.

1 Quay Wharf, Connah’s Quay and 3 Chestnut Court, Connah’s Quay have been closed for a period of 3 months due to ongoing anti-social behaviour and drug use.

If you see any breaches please report them to police via 101.

There will be more closure orders in the Deeside area, as we will not tolerate houses being used for drug dealing or Anti-Social Behaviour.

The public have spoken and we listened. Where shall we visit next? Let us know!”

If you have concerns about anti-social behaviour, drug taking or dealing call the police on 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

[📷 NWP North Flintshire/Facebook]