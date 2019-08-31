Police search for driver who ‘almost ran over multiple officers’ in Flint

Officers from North Flintshire Police have launched an appeal for help tracing the driver of a dark coloured Ford Fiesta which was spotted being driven dangerously down the wrong side of a busy road in Flint last week.

Police said the car “almost ran over multiple officers” last Wednesday.

A still image taken from CCTV cameras show the car being driven – with the boot open – the wrong way along the A548 in Flint.

Police have appealed for information and dashcam footage of the incident.

A spokesperson for North Flintshire Police said:

“This vehicle almost ran over multiple officers and we are trying to identify the driver.

Did anyone spot it vehicle driving dangerously down the wrong side of the road through FLINT last Wednesday at about 4PM.

Please contact us on 101 or DM if you did – Especially if you got a good look at the driver or have dash cam footage – ref X121263”