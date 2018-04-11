independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Police ‘scrutinising’ video footage after a group of around 20 youths targeted a house in Flint

Published: Wednesday, Apr 11th, 2018
Police say they are “committed to fully investigating” an incident which saw a large group of youths target an address in Flint.

The incident was captured on video and posted onto Facebook, it has since been shared by nearly 5000 people and viewed over 300,000 times, it shows the group at the front door of the house on Henry Taylor Street.

Police say they are now scrutinising video footage of the incident in a bid to identify those responsible, officers have said they will take “robust action.”

During the 2 min 27 sec video clip loud and aggressive shouting can be heard and at one point a female occupant of the house confronts the mob saying ‘I’ve got a 10 month old baby in the house.”

The group were allegedly looking for two girls at the address, the mother of one, whose house was targeted said in a post on Facebook;

“A group of 20 plus teenagers knocking on your door YES you read that right ACTUALLY KNOCKING ON MY DOOR to get my daughter and her friend outside to beat them up!!!”

“These “children” are all aged between 13 and 16 and were squaring up to me and my husband wanting us to hit them all while i’ve got a 10 week old baby inside the house….how is this being allowed to happen!”

“My poor daughter is too scared to walk her own street.”

Police were called to the incident, as they arrived the group ran off.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said;

“On Monday evening an incident happened on Henry Taylor Street.

The incident involved youths who appeared to be targeting a particular address.

When police were called , the youths all ran away.

Police are committed to fully investigating this matter and various pieces of video evidence have now been supplied to us.

We will be scrutinising the footage so please be assured that if offences are identified on the footage then the

Police will be taking robust action against those responsible.”

Police are asking anyone with any information about the incident to contact: Helen.Whittingham@nthwales.pnn.police.uk

