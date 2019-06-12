Police rural crime team carry out search warrants Flintshire

Members of North Wales Police rural crime team have carried a number of warrants in the Flintshire area this morning.

The team, assisted by local police officers and the RSPCA executed three warrants at undisclosed locations in the county.

These types of operations are very specialist and need joint working between various agencies….

Rob Taylor, North Wales Police Rural Crime Team manager said the warrants relate to suspected animal cruelty incidents.

Four dogs were seized during the operation which took place just after 5.30am.

“Three search warrants have been conducted in the Flintshire area this morning by the Rural crime team, RSPCA and local police in relation to suspected offences involving the Badger Act and the Wildlife and Countryside Act.”

Four dogs have been seized and other items. Enquiries are now ongoing.”