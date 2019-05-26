Police release CCTV images of missing Penyffordd pensioner

North Wales Police have released still images taken from CCTV cameras of missing Penyffordd pensioner Colin Purton.

78-year-old Mr Purton has been missing from his home in Penyffordd since Wednesday, 22nd May.

Police enquiries have revealed that Mr Purton travelled by bus from Mold on the morning of Thursday 23rd May.

The CCTV footage shows him getting off the number 4 bus on Saltney High Street, outside the Lucky Chinese Takeaway, just before 8am.

His whereabouts, from the point of stepping off the bus remain unknown at this time polcie say.

Mr Purton, who is described as being 5ft 10” tall, of slim build with short white hair and who usually wears a flat cap and has a walking stick, was last seen wearing a distinctive red coat.

Sergeant Philip Wright of North Wales Police said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Mr Purton’s welfare and would ask anyone who may have seen him in the Saltney, or the surrounding area, to contact us as soon as possible.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we are in contact with colleagues from Cheshire Police.”

Anybody who may have seen Mr Purton is urged to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference number iTrace 25282.