Police pursuit in Bagillt ends in arrest

Published: Tuesday, Sep 11th, 2018
An occupant of a car has been arrested for alleged possession of Class A drugs following a chase in the Bagillt area.

North Flintshire police said officers pursued a car after it failed to stop on Monday night.

One of the occupants fled the car and was ‘located’ by Police Dog Bruce from the Cheshire and North Wales police dog unit.

Pictures posted on Twitter by North Flintshire Police show a blue Peugeot being hauled onto a recovery lorry, while another photograph shows the seized drugs.

A spokesperson for the police said:

pursued this vehicle in the area of Bagillt tonight after it failed to stop. With the help of Bruce – one of the occupants was located nearby and arrested for possession of Class A drugs”

