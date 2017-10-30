Police name boy in suspected drug-related death following Conwy rave

North Wales Police have named the boy who died after being taken ill following a Halloween rave at the weekend.

Morgan Phillip Miller-Smith, 16, from Conwy, North Wales died at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, Bodelwyddan in the early hours of Sunday October 29.

Police were notified by ambulance staff at 1.11am on Sunday October 29 that Morgan had been taken ill after attending the annual Halloween rave at Gwytherin, near Abergele.

It is believed at this time that he may have taken ecstasy type tablets described as pink, square shaped with the Rolls Royce RR symbol on one side and 200mg on the other.

North Wales Police and their partners in the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board are warning that anyone in possession of such tablets should not to take them.

Supt Gareth Evans said; “This is a truly tragic incident in which a young boy has lost his life. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this terribly difficult time and specially trained officers are supporting them.”

“I would ask anyone with information which could assist us to come forward and to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference number V164084.”

A post mortem examination is due to be held later today.