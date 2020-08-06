Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 6th Aug 2020

Police looking for 30-year-old man with links to North Wales wanted for a ‘domestic related incident’

Police are looking for a 30-year-old man who is wanted for a ‘domestic-related incident.’

Warren Dane Day is also believed to go by the name of Jason White, he has links to North Wales.

A post on the North Wales Police Facebook page states: “We are looking for information on the whereabouts of Warren Dane Day, 30, also believed to go by the name of Jason White.

He is wanted in relation to a and could be hiding anywhere in the country. He has links across NorthWales, Scotland, Merseyside and the Carlisle areas.


Although these are the last known pictures for him, please be aware his appearance may have changed.”

Information can also be passed to police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

Or by calling 101 and quoting reference 20000291083

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



