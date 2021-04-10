Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 10th Apr 2021

Police launch witness appeal following incident at Wepre Park last weekend

North Wales Police has launched an appeal for witnesses to an incident that took place in Wepre Park last weekend.

It’s alleged a man was assaulted by a group of youths near the skate park last Saturday.

A post on the forces North Flintshire Facebook page states:

“This is a witness appeal to an incident which occurred on Saturday 3rd April at approximately 16:30 hours at Wepre Park whereby a male wearing a blue hoody, a camo print gilet and a camo print baseball cap was assaulted by a group of youths near the skate park.”


“If you did witness anything please contact us.”

Anyone who may information can call North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference Z045420

Or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.



