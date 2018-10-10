News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police launch appeal to trace a dog owner following a biting incident in Connah’s Quay

Published: Wednesday, Oct 10th, 2018
Police have launched an appeal to trace the owner of a Border Collie following a dog bite incident in Connah’s Quay.

Police say a “young man” was bitten by the dog at around 12pm on September 15 at Broad Oak Wood nature reserve.

The victim sustained an injury to his calf from the bite.

The owner of the dog is a woman “believed to be in her 50’s with pink or purple hair” police say, she is also believed to be a regular in the area.

If you have any information which may help police you can contact them via the live chat support quoting reference W131973

Click here: https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support

